Smith had three points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one steal in 10 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 win over the Warriors.

Smith had suffered a sprained left ankle during Saturday's matchup versus the Lakers but was able to give it a go in this one. He hadn't appeared in a single game this season prior to these last two, and there's a strong chance he falls back out of the rotation once Josh Richardson (hamstring) returns. Still, Smith could be in line to see at least some minutes for at least the next week or so.