76ers' Zhaire Smith: Makes long-awaited NBA debut
Smith made his NBA debut in Monday's 119-98 loss to the Magic, producing three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in six minutes.
Smith's appearance in garbage time was somewhat of a surprise after coach Brett Brown previously said that the rookie first-round pick wouldn't suit up for the NBA team in 2018-19 following an extended layoff to begin the campaign due to a fractured left foot in addition to a thoracoscopy that was necessary after Smith experienced an allergic reaction to a food product. Brown may have changed his stance after Smith resumed full basketball activities in late January before logging 11 games with the G League's Delaware Blue Coats. Now that the G League season is over, Smith should be with the 76ers through the team's postseason run, but he's unlikely to be a regular member of Brown's rotation.
More News
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...