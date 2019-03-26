Smith made his NBA debut in Monday's 119-98 loss to the Magic, producing three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in six minutes.

Smith's appearance in garbage time was somewhat of a surprise after coach Brett Brown previously said that the rookie first-round pick wouldn't suit up for the NBA team in 2018-19 following an extended layoff to begin the campaign due to a fractured left foot in addition to a thoracoscopy that was necessary after Smith experienced an allergic reaction to a food product. Brown may have changed his stance after Smith resumed full basketball activities in late January before logging 11 games with the G League's Delaware Blue Coats. Now that the G League season is over, Smith should be with the 76ers through the team's postseason run, but he's unlikely to be a regular member of Brown's rotation.