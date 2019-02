Smith will be assigned to the G League's Delaware Blue Coats and is expected to play in the affiliate's game Friday versus the Maine Red Claws, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Smith is finally ready to kick off his professional career after a pair of long-term health setbacks. He sustaining a Jones fracture in his left foot in August that sidelined him until December, then remained out for the subsequent two months while recovering from the negative effects of an allergic reaction he first suffered in September. Because of the extensive development time Smith missed out on during training camp, the preseason and the first half of the regular season, the 76ers don't intend to have the first-round pick debut at the NBA level in 2018-19. Instead, he'll spend the next month and a half getting his conditioning back in order while playing regularly for the Blue Coats before competing for a rotation role with the parent club next fall.