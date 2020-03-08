76ers' Zhaire Smith: May have long-term stay in G League
G League Delaware coach Connor Johnson said Sunday that he expects Smith to remain with the affiliate for the foreseeable future before rejoining the 76ers once the regular season ends, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
The 2018 first-round pick has stayed healthy this season after missing extensive action as a rookie, but the playoff-contending 76ers simply don't have a spot in the rotation for Smith. As a result, he's made several appearances in the G League throughout the season to pick up playing time, and it looks like that plan will remain in place for the next month. Smith may rejoin the 76ers on a few occasions before the regular season concludes, but likely just as a depth option rather than as a rotation player.
