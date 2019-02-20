76ers' Zhaire Smith: NBA debut unlikely this year
Coach Brett Brown said Wednesday that he doesn't expect Smith (foot/illness) to play in the NBA this season, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Brown noted that he wants Smith to play some games with the G League's Delaware Blue Coats, but there aren't any plans to integrate the rookie into the 76ers' rotation. In addition to recovering from a Jones fracture, Smith dealt with an allergic reaction to a food product, which caused him to lose significant weight. Ultimately, team doctors seem to feel it's best for Smith to make his NBA debut in 2019-20.
