76ers' Zhaire Smith: Out for Saturday's G League game
Smith suffered a deep lower right leg laceration Friday and will not be available for Saturday's G League game, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.
It's unclear how long Smith will be sidelined. More updates should be provided following team practices.
