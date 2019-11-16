76ers' Zhaire Smith: Out Saturday
Smith will not play during Saturday's G League game, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Smith continues to battle knee soreness and will be sidelined for a second straight G League contest.
