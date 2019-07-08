Smith delivered 18 points (8-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 35 minutes during the 76ers' 84-81 overtime loss to the Thunder in a Las Vegas Summer League game Monday.

The 2018 first-round pick continued his strong summer league performances with a team-leading scoring total, and he's now posted three straight double-digit scoring efforts in Las Vegas. Smith is thought to have plenty of untapped potential after having only played in six regular-season games during his rookie campaign, and he's encouragingly receiving plenty of minutes thus far in summer league play.