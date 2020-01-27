76ers' Zhaire Smith: Questionable for Tuesday
Smith (ankle) is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
Smith saw his first NBA action of the season during Saturday's home win over the Lakers, but he suffered a sprained left ankle that limited him to only three minutes of action. The injury doesn't appear to be too serious, but Smith could end up being held out of Tuesday's contest.
