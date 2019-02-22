76ers' Zhaire Smith: Recalled from G League
Smith (foot/illness)was recalled from the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Friday.
This news should be taken with a grain of salt, as head coach Brett Brown said Wednesday that he does not expect Smith to play in the NBA this season. He'll likely go through some of the lighter portions of the team's practice Friday before potentially being on the bench for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers.
