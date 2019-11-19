76ers' Zhaire Smith: Returning Tuesday
Smith (knee) will play in Tuesday's G League game against Canton, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.
Smith has been nursing a knee injury and was held out of Saturday's contest as a result, but he's been cleared to return Tuesday. Through two games in the G League this season, he's averaging 11 points, five rebounds and two assists.
