The 76ers assigned Smith to the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Wednesday.

For the first time all season, Smith was available off the bench for the 76ers in Tuesday's 106-99 win over the Cavaliers, though he didn't make his NBA debut in the narrow victory. Coach Brett Brown has previously said that he doesn't anticipate Smith will play for the 76ers in 2018-19, though it's looking possible that the rookie sees some garbage-time run in the final few weeks of the regular season if the team's playoff positioning is secure. At the very least, Smith seems to be healthy again after a fractured left foot and a serious allergic reaction kept him idle until late January. Conditioning remains more of a concern for the rookie, who will continue to appear in games periodically with Delaware over the next few weeks as he looks to stay sharp.