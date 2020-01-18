Play

Smith had 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 23 minutes in Friday's G League loss to Grand Rapids.

Smith was one of the most effective contributors on the scoreboard Friday as the Blue Coats failed to generate much offensive production. The 20-year-old is averaging 13.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game this season.

