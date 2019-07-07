Smith recorded 14 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 24 minutes during Saturday's 96-82 loss to the Celtics.

Smith has been impressive through the first two summer league tilts here this offseason, and he's likely expected to maintain a reserve role as a sophomore. Smith's willingness to let it fly from beyond the arc theoretically should improve his odds of earning more substantial minutes, as he's already a pretty well-rounded player with high-level athleticism and a good feel for the game on both ends of the floor.