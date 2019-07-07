76ers' Zhaire Smith: Scores 14 points in Saturday's loss
Smith recorded 14 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 24 minutes during Saturday's 96-82 loss to the Celtics.
Smith has been impressive through the first two summer league tilts here this offseason, and he's likely expected to maintain a reserve role as a sophomore. Smith's willingness to let it fly from beyond the arc theoretically should improve his odds of earning more substantial minutes, as he's already a pretty well-rounded player with high-level athleticism and a good feel for the game on both ends of the floor.
More News
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.