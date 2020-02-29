76ers' Zhaire Smith: Scores 16 off bench
Smith had 16 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal over 31 minutes in Thursday's G League loss to Wisconsin.
After missing nearly a month of G League action, Smith's production has picked up over his past three appearances, as he's averaged 15.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game during that span. Smith has primarily operated off the bench this season, but he's generally been able to capitalize on his opportunities.
