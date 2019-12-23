Smith totaled 19 points (7-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 27 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Maine.

Since returning to the G League after an injury and limited usage forced him away from the parent club, Smith has recorded double-digit point totals in each of his four games. The 20-year-old is averaging 13.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.