76ers' Zhaire Smith: Scores seven points in 12 minutes
Smith posted seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, and one block in 12 minutes during Tuesday's 106-86 win over the Pistons.
Smith has only seen burn in the fourth quarters here in preseason play, which seems to suggest he may not be part of the regular rotation early on in 2019-20. With that being said, his athleticism and defensive ability give him a decent chance of consistently cracking the reserve lineup at some point this season.
