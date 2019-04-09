Smith will start Tuesday's game against the Heat, Serena Winter of NBC Sports Philly reports.

The rookie missed most of the season while working back from a preseason injury, but he made his season debut on Mar. 25 and has played double-digit minutes in three of the last four contests. Tuesday will mark Smith's first NBA start, as he'll get the nod at shooting guard in place of J.J. Redick (back).

