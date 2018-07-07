76ers' Zhaire Smith: Subpar debut Friday
Smith finished with seven points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a steal across 29 minutes during Friday's 95-89 summer league loss to the Celtics.
The 16th overall pick in the 2018 Draft, Smith couldn't quite find his role, failing to put up significant numbers and finishing as a team-worst -21. His next opportunity to bounce back arrives Saturday against the Lakers.
