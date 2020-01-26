76ers' Zhaire Smith: Suffers ankle sprain
Smith won't return to Saturday's game against the Lakers after sustaining a left ankle sprain, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
Smith was recalled from the G League on Friday and played three minutes in the first half versus the Lakers before leaving the game. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but the fact the 20-year-old was ruled out straightaway and not considered questionable is hardly a good sign.
