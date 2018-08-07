76ers' Zhaire Smith: Suffers foot injury at development camp
Smith sustained a left foot injury Monday while taking part in a development camp in Las Vegas. He will be evaluated in Philadelphia later this week.
The 76ers are expected to provide an update on Smith's status shortly after team doctors are able to evaluate him. The rookie first-round pick out of Texas Tech previously suited up in six summer league contests for the 76ers, averaging 7.7 points (on 32.1 percent shooting from the field), 2.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds and one steal in 24.7 minutes per contest. If the injury impacts Smith's availability for training camp, it would only make playing time more difficult to come by for the wing in his first season in Philadelphia.
