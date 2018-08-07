76ers' Zhaire Smith: Suffers Jones fracture
Smith has been diagnosed with a Jones fracture in his left foot and is slated to undergo surgery later this week, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports. He's also reportedly seeking a second opinion.
The first-round selection out of Texas Tech suffered the injury Monday during development camp in Las Vegas. An official timetable for a return has yet to be announced, though Smith may be able to make a return toward the middle, or late part, of the season. Still, the injury takes away valuable time away from the rookie to get comfortable at the NBA level in a training camp setting.
More News
-
NBA depth chart Fantasy analysis
Rosters are being finalized ahead of training camps, and Alex Barutha analyzes some of the...
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...