Smith has been diagnosed with a Jones fracture in his left foot and is slated to undergo surgery later this week, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports. He's also reportedly seeking a second opinion.

The first-round selection out of Texas Tech suffered the injury Monday during development camp in Las Vegas. An official timetable for a return has yet to be announced, though Smith may be able to make a return toward the middle, or late part, of the season. Still, the injury takes away valuable time away from the rookie to get comfortable at the NBA level in a training camp setting.