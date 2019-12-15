Smith (leg) played 20 minutes off the bench for the G League's Delaware Blue Coats in their 114-107 win Saturday over the Raptors 905. He tallied 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in the contest.

Smith hadn't seen any action at either the NBA or G League level for the past week due to a deep laceration on his lower right leg. Now that he's apparently healed, Smith shouldn't face any restrictions moving forward, though he's not expected to be much of a factor in the NBA rotation this season.