Smith was assigned to the Delaware Blue Coats of the G League on Thursday to participate in non-contact practices, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This is a huge step in the right direction for Smith, as this is the first report of the rookie being able to do on-court activities since suffering the broken foot. It looks like Smith is still several weeks away, but it essentially confirms that the rookie is going to be on the court for Philadelphia at some point this season.