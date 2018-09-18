76ers' Zhaire Smith: Targeting return in December
Smith (foot) is targeting a return at the end of December, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Smith underwent surgery on Aug. 9 to address an acute Jones fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his left foot and it appears we now have a targeted timetable for a potential return. If he gets back on the court in December, Smith will have officially missed roughly the first three months of the season and he would also likely be eased back into the swing of things once cleared. As a result, the rookie isn't expected to be a fantasy contributor this year and he could even get some rehab time in with the team's G-League affiliate as well. Look for the 16th overall pick to spend much of his time in a deep reserve role once healthy.
