76ers' Zhaire Smith: Undergoes successful surgery
Smith (foot) underwent surgery Friday to address a Jones fracture in his left foot.
The Sixers didn't provide much in terms of detail, noting only that the surgery was a success and confirming that the injury occurred during a developmental camp earlier in the week. Per the team's official release, a recovery timetable will be provided "as available and when appropriate."
More News
-
Offseason injury analysis
As you get ready for your Fantasy hoops draft, you need to know how the injured stars are looking....
-
NBA depth chart Fantasy analysis
Rosters are being finalized ahead of training camps, and Alex Barutha analyzes some of the...
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...