76ers' Zhaire Smith: Undergoes thoracoscopy
Smith (foot) underwent a successful thoracoscopy Wednesday and is currently recovering, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.
Smith reportedly was forced to undergo the procedure due to an allergic reaction to a food product, so this has nothing to do with the Jones fracture that he had already been rehabbing. What exactly this means for his timetable for a return is uncertain at this point in time, but Smith had previously been cleared for full weight-bearing activities and he had been expecting to return to action at some point in December. Keep an eye out for additional updates from the organization as he progresses in his recovery.
