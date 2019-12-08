Smith (leg) won't play in Sunday's game against Toronto, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

Smith is back with the 76ers after a stint with the G League's Delaware Blue Coats, during which he sustained a right lower leg laceration. The injury doesn't sound especially serious, though it prevented him from playing at either the NBA or G League level Saturday. He'll miss a second straight contest Sunday, leaving Tuesday's game against the Nuggets as his next opportunity to play for the 76ers.