A.J. Davis: Finds home with Stockton

Davis has signed with G League Stockton.

Davis last played in the G League back in 2014-15, appearing in one game with the Sioux Falls Skyforce. He also played internationally in Canada in 2016-17, though that's the last of the record of his professional play. It appears the 32-year-old will give it another shot at the G League level, though it would be surprising to see him in a large contributing role.