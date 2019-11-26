A.J. Davis: Finds home with Stockton
Davis has signed with G League Stockton.
Davis last played in the G League back in 2014-15, appearing in one game with the Sioux Falls Skyforce. He also played internationally in Canada in 2016-17, though that's the last of the record of his professional play. It appears the 32-year-old will give it another shot at the G League level, though it would be surprising to see him in a large contributing role.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...