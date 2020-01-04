A.J. Davis: Latches on in Nicaragua
Davis has joined the Nicaraguan club Real Esteli.
Davis -- the son of former NBA player Antonio Davis -- heads to his third international squad in the last two seasons. He played in one G League contest with Stockton this season, scoring two points.
