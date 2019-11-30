Play

A.J. Davis: Logs DNP Friday

Davis did not get into the game against Aqua Caliente on Friday.

Davis played over 14 minutes in his debut with the team Tuesday but garnered a healthy DNP Friday. The 24-year-old logged less than 30 minutes of G League action last season, so he'll likely be eased into the rotation as he builds stamina and familiarizes himself with the playbook.

