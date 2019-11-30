A.J. Davis: Logs DNP
Davis did not get into the game against Aqua Caliente on Friday.
Davis played over 14 minutes in his debut with the team Tuesday but garnered a healthy DNP on Friday. The 24-year-old logged less than 30 minutes of G League action last season, so he'll likely be eased into the rotation as he builds stamina and familiarizes himself with the playbook.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...