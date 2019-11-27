A.J. Davis: Scores two points in Stockton debut
Davis tallied two points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3 PT, 1-1 FT) and grabbed three rebounds in Tuesday's win over Canton.
Davis was acquired by Stockton on Saturday and played 14 minutes in his first game with the team. His debut was largely uneventful, though that's not surprising given the fact that he last played professional ball in 2016-17. He'll look for better days ahead with his new squad.
