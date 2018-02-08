A.J. Hammons: Released by Miami
Hammons was released by the Heat on Thursday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
With the Heat acquiring Dwyane Wade from the Cavaliers on Thursday in exchange for a second-round pick, Miami needed to open up a roster spot. That leaves Hammons momentarily without a home, but he'll likely stick around in the G League to close out the season.
