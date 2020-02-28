A.J. Hess: Limited impact in 14 minutes

Hess didn't score in 14 minutes during Thursday's 125-106 win over the Blue Coats. He finished with one assist and one rebound.

Hess finished with a plus/minus rating of -14, meaning the Herd were considerably worse when he was out there on the court. He has seen a marked decrease on his playing time compared to last season, as he is seeing 16.7 minutes per game compared to the 25.7 he averaged in 2018-19. That decrease on his playing time and his limited production on a nightly basis certainly conspire against his upside.