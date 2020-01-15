Play

A.J. Hess: Minimal role with Herd

Hess is averaging just 5.9 points, and 2.6 boards over 16.3 minutes per game in 2019-20.

Hess has really hit a low in the last two contests, failing to connect on any of his combined eight shots over 26 minutes played. There's little to suggest his role will expand in any way moving forward.

