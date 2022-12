Lawson posted 23 points (9-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 127-119 win over Delaware.

Lawson struggled from deep but still scored at least 20 points for the fifth time this season. Across nine appearances, the 22-year-old is averaging 20 points while shooting 52.8 percent from the field.