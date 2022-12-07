The Timberwolves plan to waive Lawson on Wednesday, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Lawson's two-way slot will go to wing Matt Ryan, who agreed to a deal with the Timberwolves on Tuesday after he was recently cut by the Lakers. Ryan is expected to give the Timberwolves another perimeter shooter off the bench, a skill hasn't consistently flashed since signing a two-way deal with Minnesota in mid-November. Though he saw just two minutes of garbage-time run with the NBA team, Lawson shot 28.1 percent from three-point range over 141 minutes of action with the G League's Iowa Wolves.