Lawson tallied 26 points (11-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one assist in 44 minutes during Saturday's 131-130 win over Greensboro.

Lawson was efficient from the field en route to his third appearance with at least 20 points. Across four games with College Park, the 22-year-old has averaged 22.2 points while shooting 62.3 percent from the field and 52.9 percent from distance.