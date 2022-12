Lawson posted 22 points (5-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 120-104 loss to the Charge in the G League Showcase.

Lawson was inefficient from the field but scored at least 20 points for the third time over his past four G League appearances. Across 12 games with College Park, the 22-year-old is averaging 20.7 points while shooting 52.5 percent from the field.