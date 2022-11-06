Lawson recorded 22 points (8-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and five assists in 27 minutes during Friday's 134-93 win over Long Island.

Lawson was lights out from the field en route to a game-high 22 points and tied Jared Rhoden with a team-high nine rebounds, finishing one shy of a double-double during the G League season opener. When Lawson was on the floor, College Park outscored Long Island by 47 points. The forward figures to be a go-to player for the Skyhawks as long as he keeps producing like he did Friday.