Lawson managed 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Friday's 118-117 loss to Greensboro.

After scoring 50 points through the first two games of the season, Lawson deferred to his teammates Friday and finished with just 13 points on a season-low 10 shot attempts. Across three appearances, the 22-year-old has averaged 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 34.4 minutes per game.