Lawson notched 28 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3PT, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 129-119 win over Long Island.

Lawson was efficient from the field en route to a season-high 28 points. The 22-year-old forward is averaging 25.0 points on 65.4 percent shooting over the season's first two games. It's unlikely he'll be able to maintain this efficiency level, but he's certainly capable of scoring in bunches on any given night.