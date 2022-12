Lawson posted 32 points (14-21 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-3 FT), nine rebounds, three steals and two assists in 37 minutes during Friday's 134-116 win over Raptors 905.

Lawson exploded for a season-high 32 points and grabbed a team-high nine boards, falling one short of his second double-double. Across 11 games, he's averaging 20.5 points and 6.6 rebounds in 35.1 minutes.