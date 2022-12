Reeves totaled six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and three rebounds in 20 minutes Tuesday against College Park.

Reeves had been struggling to see consistent playing time leading up to Tuesday's matchup, but he saw his role increase in the loss. He was unable to capitalize, however, as he turned in his usual contributions despite a larger workload. The 23-year-old appears to be near the bottom of the team's rotation at this time, sitting behind Denzel Valentine, Scottie Lindsey and Kendall Smith.