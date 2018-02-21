Aaron Best: Away from Raptors 905
Best is away from the Raptors 905 while competing in the FIBA qualifiers.
Both Best and teammate Kaza Kajami-Keane are away from the team as they represent Team Canada. The qualifying round runs through Feb. 27, so both players will likely return to the G-League at the end of the month.
