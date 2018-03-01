Aaron Best: Rejoins G-League team
Best returned to the G-League for Wednesday's game against the Nets, posting eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes.
Best was temporarily away from Raptors 905 while competing at FIBA qualifiers, but has since rejoined his team and should be good to go moving forward. In 39 games this season, including 31 starts, Best has averaged 7.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 26.0 minutes, though he's yet to receive any sort of call-up to the NBA.
