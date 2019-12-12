Aaron Epps: Double-double against Legends
Epps registered 22 points (9-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes of G League action during Tuesday's 123-114 loss to the Legends.
Tuesday night's performance was Epps' best of the season, posting season highs in minutes, points, rebounds and assists. He was tremendously efficient, hitting four of five three-point attempts while missing just two of his 11 attempts overall from the field. Epps' 29 minutes Monday came as a surprise, as he's averaging just 17.9 minutes per game, but he took full advantage of his opportunity. It remains to be seen if his outstanding performance Tuesday will earn him more time moving forward, but it's nothing but a good sign for his fantasy value moving forward.
