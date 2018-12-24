Aaron Epps: Drains two from deep

Epps scored eight points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt) and tallied four rebounds along with two blocks over 21 minutes Friday against Erie.

Epps has experienced mild success in his first season in the G League, averaging 7.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.0 block over 20 games with the Suns. He logged significant playing time in his team's last game and should continue to handle a similar workload for the foreseeable future.