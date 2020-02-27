Aaron Epps: Hits four of seven threes

Epps collected a game-high 20 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added four rebounds, one assist and one block across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 128-115 G League loss to the Blue.

With the team's leading scorer in Jared Harper (right wrist) out, Epps has come through for the Suns in the scoring department, leading the team in scoring over the past two games. His scoring numbers have been propelled by his efficiency from beyond the arc, as he's gone 7-for-15 from deep over the past two contests. It's unclear how long Harper will remain out, but Epps will look to continue making the most of his opportunity in the meantime.